D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $341,000 in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First American Trust FSB bought a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DEF opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.12. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

