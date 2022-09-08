D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 368.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 75,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 53,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 424,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

FNF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

