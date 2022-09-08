iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Holdings Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.15. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

