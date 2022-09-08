IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 4.8 %

IVERIC bio stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

