IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded IVERIC bio from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.30.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 4.8 %

IVERIC bio stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVERIC bio

In other IVERIC bio news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,124.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Analyst Recommendations for IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

