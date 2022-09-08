D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,766 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $130,324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,738,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $31,214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 38,330 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 603,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,525,000 after purchasing an additional 301,051 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CHGG. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.58.

Chegg Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $194.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.40 million. Chegg had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.