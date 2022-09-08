D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 1,023 Shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.18% of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPFF. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $153,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000.

Get Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperIncome Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.