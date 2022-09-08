Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives C$5.68 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

