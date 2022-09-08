Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $658.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATDRY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 660 ($7.97) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 720 ($8.70) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.21) to GBX 498 ($6.02) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 755 ($9.12) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

