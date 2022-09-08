Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,692 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 2,039 put options.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

