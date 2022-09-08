CTS (NYSE:CTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their price target on CTS to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CTS to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CTS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16. CTS has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.15 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. CTS’s payout ratio is -23.88%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in CTS by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

