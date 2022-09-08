Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,653 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 81,214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Stories

