Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE JEF opened at $32.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.39.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

