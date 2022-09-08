Tyman (LON:TYMN) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 420 ($5.07).

Tyman Stock Down 1.4 %

TYMN stock opened at GBX 214 ($2.59) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 245.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 280.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71. Tyman has a 1-year low of GBX 203 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 463.50 ($5.60). The stock has a market cap of £420.08 million and a P/E ratio of 823.08.

Tyman Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

About Tyman

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

