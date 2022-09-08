Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMIGY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Admiral Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,583 ($31.21) to GBX 2,698 ($32.60) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,422.00.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.21 on Monday. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Admiral Group Increases Dividend

Admiral Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.2179 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $0.50.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.