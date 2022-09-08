Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a house stock rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
Touchstone Exploration Price Performance
Shares of TXP opened at GBX 91 ($1.10) on Monday. Touchstone Exploration has a 1-year low of GBX 37.75 ($0.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 160.98 ($1.95). The stock has a market cap of £193.17 million and a PE ratio of 3,066.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.41.
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.
