First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $31.42. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 16,554 shares trading hands.
First Community Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.52.
First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares
First Community Bankshares Company Profile
First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Community Bankshares (FCBC)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.