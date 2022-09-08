First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $31.42. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 16,554 shares trading hands.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 817,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 646,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

