Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) were up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 6,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 13.4 %
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Eyewear (LUCYW)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.