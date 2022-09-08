Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Shares of Innovative Eyewear Inc (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Rating) were up 13.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.64. Approximately 6,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Innovative Eyewear Stock Up 13.4 %

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.