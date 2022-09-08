Labrador Gold (OTC:NKOSF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Labrador Gold Corp. (OTC:NKOSF – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.23 and last traded at 0.23. Approximately 74,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 95,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Labrador Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target for the company.

Labrador Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 0.29.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Americas. The company owns a 100% interest in the Borden Lake property that covers an area of 1,598-hectares located in Chapleau, Ontario. It has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Ashuanipi property consisting of 1,564 Claims in 10 claim blocks covering an area of approximately 391 square kilometers located in Labrador, Quebec; the Kingsway property consisting of 264 claims in 3 licenses covering approximately 77 square kilometers located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Hopedale property that comprises 998 claims in 5 licenses covering 249 square kilometers.

