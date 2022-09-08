Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $6.97. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 87,845 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
