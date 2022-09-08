Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.24

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.24 and traded as high as $6.97. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 87,845 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on STSA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $210.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $995,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

