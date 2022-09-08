Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK) Trading Up 1.5%

Subversive Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:PUNK – Get Rating) was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 95 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
Subversive Metaverse ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.
