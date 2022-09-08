BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT Set at GBX 285 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A – Get Rating) received a GBX 285 ($3.44) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.77% from the company’s current price.

BT Group – CLASS A Stock Down 0.1 %

BT Group – CLASS A stock opened at GBX 141.95 ($1.72) on Tuesday. BT Group – CLASS A has a twelve month low of GBX 134.85 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 201.40 ($2.43). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 177.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,091.92.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Philip Jansen sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £346,880 ($419,139.68).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

