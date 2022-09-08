Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 287.80 ($3.48) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.61). Approximately 941,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 685,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.60 ($3.63).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 294.27. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,322.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. Bridgepoint Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

(Get Rating)

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

Featured Articles

