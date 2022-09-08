Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58. 82 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.21.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Stock Up 1.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.
