HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Raised to GBX 590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) target price on HSBC in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 650 ($7.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 638.91 ($7.72).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 523 ($6.32) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 531.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 519.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £104.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 917.54.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

