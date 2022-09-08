Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) to Hold

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 300 ($3.62).

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on J. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 294.33 ($3.56).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

