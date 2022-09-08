Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £138 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a £138 ($166.75) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £138.20 ($166.99) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($161.91) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £144.12 ($174.14).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR opened at £102.75 ($124.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,114.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,931.28. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 79.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of £162.75 ($196.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £18.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.45.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.