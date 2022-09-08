Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,870 ($22.60).
Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,706 ($20.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06).
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
