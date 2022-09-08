Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,870 ($22.60).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,706 ($20.61) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,726.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,777.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06).

Insider Activity at Burberry Group

Burberry Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76). Insiders have sold 83,434 shares of company stock worth $135,045,529 in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.