BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 700 Price Target at Barclays

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 291.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BP.B. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 179 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 175.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The firm has a market cap of £35.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

