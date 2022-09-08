B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 440 ($5.32). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.25) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 577 ($6.97) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.74) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($5.80) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 362.30 ($4.38) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 459.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.62. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 344.26 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

