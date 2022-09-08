Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) received a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on Barclays in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) price target on Barclays in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 246.56 ($2.98).

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 164.10 ($1.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 160.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 159.35. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65). The company has a market capitalization of £26.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 529.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Barclays Company Profile

In related news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.