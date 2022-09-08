Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.25).
Aviva Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.22) on Tuesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,324.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.
Aviva Company Profile
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
