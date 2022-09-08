Aviva (LON:AV) PT Raised to GBX 510 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 516.88 ($6.25).

Aviva Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.22) on Tuesday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,324.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 413.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 419.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, for a total transaction of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18). In related news, insider Andrea Blance acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 432 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £64,800 ($78,298.70). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,278 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 421 ($5.09) per share, with a total value of £5,380.38 ($6,501.18).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

