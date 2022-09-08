Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Accrol Group Stock Performance
Shares of Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 24.35 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £77.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.34. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.72 ($0.66).
About Accrol Group
See Also
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Accrol Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accrol Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.