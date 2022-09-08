Shore Capital Reiterates Not Rated Rating for Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Accrol Group stock opened at GBX 24.35 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of £77.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.34. Accrol Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.50 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 54.72 ($0.66).

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

