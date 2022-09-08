Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €29.00 ($29.59) target price from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €77.00 ($78.57) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of KGX opened at €37.30 ($38.06) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.07.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

