Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.60 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €3.60 ($3.67) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.52 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a one year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €2.67 and its 200 day moving average is €2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.