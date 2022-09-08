MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €260.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €260.00 ($265.31) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €223.00 ($227.55) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €240.00 ($244.90) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €170.55 ($174.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €183.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is €189.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €159.40 ($162.65) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

