Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.00 ($104.08) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMW. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

BMW stock opened at €74.07 ($75.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

