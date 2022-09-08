Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been assigned a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.6 %

EPA:SU opened at €120.48 ($122.94) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €131.50.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

