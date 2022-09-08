Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.69% from the company’s current price.

GLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EPA:GLE opened at €22.48 ($22.94) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($42.73) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($53.33).

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

