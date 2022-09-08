Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €175.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($185.71) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($144.90) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

AIR stock opened at €95.97 ($97.93) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($102.01). The company has a 50 day moving average of €101.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €103.92.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

