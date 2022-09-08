BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) received a €65.00 ($66.33) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP stock opened at €46.52 ($47.46) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($70.58). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.38.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

