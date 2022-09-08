Brokerages Set TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Target Price at C$70.42

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,400. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Insiders have bought a total of 5,145 shares of company stock worth $326,928 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TSE TRP opened at C$62.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$63.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.3200001 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

