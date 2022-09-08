Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 576.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glencore from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) price target on Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price target on Glencore in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

LON GLEN opened at GBX 468.25 ($5.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 454.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 476.89. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a one year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The firm has a market cap of £60.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 454.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

