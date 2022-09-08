Cormark Lowers Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 227.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CXB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 4.9 %

CXB stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.58. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

