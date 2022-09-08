Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $9.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSCR. Bank of America lowered Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oscar Health from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 22.4% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 11,146,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter worth $27,427,000. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $18,086,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 15.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,203,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 288,600 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at $16,541,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. Oscar Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

