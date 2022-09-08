Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives C$13.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.70.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.80. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.87 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$272.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.