Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) PT at $163.23

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,865.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826 in the last three months. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $68.25 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

