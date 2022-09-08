Brokerages Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT at $45.00

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

LRCDF opened at $26.64 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

