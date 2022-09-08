Analysts Set Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Target Price at GBX 2,203.50

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,203.50 ($26.63).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) price target on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entain

In other Entain news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.55), for a total transaction of £1,353,299.70 ($1,635,209.88).

Entain Trading Down 0.1 %

Entain Dividend Announcement

ENT opened at GBX 1,210 ($14.62) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,361.11. Entain has a 12 month low of GBX 994.60 ($12.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,500 ($30.21). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,226.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,398.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

