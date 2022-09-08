Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to “Outperform”

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($75.51) to €73.00 ($74.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 1.4 %

BUD opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.