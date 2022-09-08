StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
