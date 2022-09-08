StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.91.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 28.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.